MI vs DD: Mumbai Indians defend 142 against Delhi Daredevils, extend lead on top

At the toss, Zaheer Khan was asked why he decided to bowl first. The Delhi captain mentioned the fact that chasing was easier at the Wankhede stadium. His decision to chase a total seemed on the right path until Delhi’s chase actually began. All of a sudden, they were 26 for the loss of six wickets chasing 143 to win on a batting friendly wicket against a Lasith Malinga-less Mumbai Indians. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The home team managed to defend 142 for 7 to win their sixth consecutive match this season and consolidate the top spot in the points table with 12 points from seven matches. This was also there first win batting first this season.

Mitchell McClenaghan destroyed the Delhi top order with his pace and swing and picked up three wickets in his first spell of two overs. By the end of the fourth over, Delhi were reduced to 21 for four.

Aditya Tare was the first wicket to fall on the fourth ball of the innings when Hardik Pandya came up with a direct-hit to run him out.

McClenaghan then had Sanju Samson caught at mid-off in the second over. He did not stop there and dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson in his second over.

Though Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma took him off the attack after that over, the wickets continued to fall for Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah had Rishabh Pant caught at slips while Pandya got the big wicket of Karun Nair who chopped it back on his stumps.

With the score reading 24 for six, there was little hope left for Delhi but Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada stitched together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket and took the team close to the total.

Delhi needed 46 off the final four overs but Bumrah gave only four from the 17th and McClenaghan went for 12 in the 18th. With 30 needed off the final two, Delhi would have hoped for a miracle but Bumrah bowled two dot balls before dismissing Rabada for 44.

In the first innings, Delhi bowlers did everything right in the first innings to restrict Mumbai to 142 for 7.

After a brisk start by openers Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler, Mumbai lost both of them in space of eight balls. This triggered a collapse which saw the wickets of Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya. Kieron Pollard tried to rebuild the innings but Delhi bowlers bowled perfect line and length.

Delhi got most things right including the slower ones and yorkers. Amit Mishra was the pick of the bowlers as e picked up two wickets for 18 runs from his four overs which included a maiden as well.

