Manish Pandey ‘pretty happy’ to clinch last-over thriller for KKR against DD

Manish Pandey has now scored 221 runs in five matches so far with a strike rate of 150. (Source: BCCI)

With just 21 runs on board and top three batsmen back in the hut, Kolkata Knight Riders were put on the backfoot by Delhi Daredevils’ bowlers early in the 169-run chase. However, a 110 run fourth-wicket partnership between Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey helped Kolkata keep their hopes alive of taking the top spot in the points table. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Pandey anchored the chase as he went on to score his ninth IPL half-century and said that he is satisfied with his knock as he was able to finish off the game for Kolkata Knight Riders. “It was a good effort by the entire team and especially given my role to be till the end and finish off the game. I’m pretty happy with my performance,” said Pandey.

Pandey, who is the highest run scorer in the tournament, surpassed teammate Gautam Gambhir to take the ‘Orange Cap’. In his unbeaten knock of 49 balls, the right-handed batsman looked in fine touch as he smashed four boundaries and three maximums.

“Yeah..It will be good preparations for us to finish the league stage and try to win as many as games as possible. With good runs and purple cap with us at some part of the tournament, it will be good for the team.”

Pandey was ably assisted by Yusuf as the aggressive right-hander hit a brisk fifty, his 13th of the Indian Premier League. He couldn’t finish the game for the visitors but did play a crucial role in the thrilling win. Knight Riders will next play Gujarat Lions at Eden Gardens on April 21.

