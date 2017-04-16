IPL 2017: Manish Pandey interviews Robin Uthappa, applauds latter for his knock

Robin Uthappa scored 68 in 39 deliveries while Manish Pandey slammed 46 in 35 deliveries. Robin Uthappa scored 68 in 39 deliveries while Manish Pandey slammed 46 in 35 deliveries.

After securing a hard fought victory against last season’s Champions SRH the match, the duo of Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey spoke to each other. Interestingly Manish Pandey donned the role of an interviewer and asked questions to Uthappa.

Spekaing about the victory Uthappa said that after loosing early wickets the partnership between him and Pandey was good. He also applauded Pandey for his cautious beginning and then going after the bowling.

Speaking about his own batting, Uthappa said, “I am happy that one decision went my way considering a few went against me earlier. I wanted one good innings under my belt and I am happy that I could get runs against SRH”. Manish Pandey also complimented him for his knock.

Uthappa scored 68 in 39 deliveries while Pandey slammed 46 in 35 deliveries.

The duo also spoke about the performance of KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav. ” He is turning out to be an exciting bowler and is one to look forward for the future. He has a firm head on his shoulders and will go a long way. ” said Uthappa. Kuldeep Yadav bowled pretty well and picked up the crucial wicket of opposition captain David Warner.

Kolkata Knight Riders went into Match 14 of IPL 10 on the back of a positive head-to-head against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens continued to be a fortress that SRH couldn’t breach after the 40 overs were bowled with the statistic now stretching to 5-0. This is a record in the IPL with most wins at a venue against an opposition without a loss.

