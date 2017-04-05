IPL 2017 Live SRH vs RCB: SRH lose toss, asked to bat by RCB in the opener

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017 Live: After the opening ceremony, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: Twitter) SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017 Live: After the opening ceremony, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: Twitter)

With the domestic cricket season over with Indian cricket team posting series wins against all teams, the action shifts to the shortest format in the IPL. The cash-rich highly competitive league. As is the norm with IPL leagues so far, we will start with the opening ceremony in Hyderabad before action shifts to the willow and the ball as defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch live cricket score and updates from SRH vs RCB in IPL 2017.

1929 hrs IST: Out come the two captains Shane Watson and David Warner for the all important toss. It goes for a spin and lands in RCB’s favour. Watson elects to bowl first

1928 hrs IST: The dimensions of this ground are decent. Long boundaries mean there will be plenty of running around today. But with Gayle around, no boundary is BIG!

1927 hrs IST: The predictions are coming in. Here’s Aakasj Chopra sharing his four overseas players list

Warner, Williamson, Henriques and Rashid Khan. My four overseas players for #SRH. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 5, 2017

1924 hrs IST: We are some time away before the first coin goes up for the toss in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Ajay Jadeja and Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, engage in a rapid fire of sorts sharing their thoughts ahead of the game

1911 hrs IST: The mood on social media remains the same. Everyone can’t wait for the action to get underway. No one in the mood for the “Zaamanas” and the “Chashmas”

1902 hrs IST: Amy Jackson makes her way out to the stage in a glittering attire. With her crew, she dances to the tunes of “Saara Zaamana” and “Kaala Chasma”

1858 hrs IST: Ceremony is about to be concluded and the action would soon shift to the middle. All eyes on RCB as they face a stern SRH test. The visitors are hit by plenty of injuries and are up against a formidable unit

1856 hrs IST: Out comes reigning champs SRH captain David Warner. He is all smiles as he takes the lap on what would be the home ground for the next six weeks

1854 hrs IST: All eight captains signed the MCC spirit of cricket pledge at the official captains meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The right captains now take a lap of the ground. Virat Kohli, who won’t be leading RCB in this game, waves to the crowd as he complete the lap

1852 hrs IST: A short video now on the spirit of the game. Another action-packed season on the cards as eight teams get ready to battle it out in the tournament

1848 hrs IST: Vinod Rai, chairman of the COA, felicitates former India cricketer VVS Laxman. CK Khanna, acting president of the BCCI, presents a memento to Sourav Ganguly. Amitabh Chaudhry, the acting secretary, felicitates Virender Sehwag. Chairman of the IPL, Rajeev Shukla, felicitates Sachin Tendulkar

1847 hrs IST: “When IPL was announced, I never thought IPL would become so big. It’s a matter of pride that a big tounrment like IPL has happened in India,” says Sachin Tendulkar

1845 hrs IST: “I never changed my game for any format. I believe in one thing that when you play game of cricket, you should entertain. I am giving players of KXIP the freedom to express themselves,” says Sehwag

1843 hrs IST: “It’s season 10 here, look at the atmosphere. It will get bigger in next 10 years. Can’t get bigger than this,” says Sourav Ganguly

1841 hrs IST: “IPL has changed cricket. IPL has provided the kind of entertainment for everyone. Biggest gain has been for the Indian uncapped players. It has helped to give the players exposure and ensure smooth transition,” says Laxman

1839 hrs IST: Sehwag, Laxman, Tendulkar and Ganguly take a lap around the ground and wave to the spectators

1838 hrs IST: Out come former India legends Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly. Crowd reserves the loudest cheer for local boy VVS Laxman as “Jai Ho” plays in the background. And, the boss arrives. Sachin Tendulkar, looking dapper in a half-jacket, makes his way out to the stage

1836 hrs IST: Audio visual plays, and sums up the ten exciting years of the league. From Rajasthan Royals sensational win in the first season, then Deccan Chargers and then the domination by Chennai Super Kings, and consistent Kolkata Knight Riders. Frustration for Royal Challengers Bangalore continued, and so did the disappointing run of Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab

1834 hrs IST: Ravi Shastri is out in the middle. A familiar face addresses the gathering and gives a vote of thanks to the fans for supporting the various teams for ten long years

1830 hrs IST: And, the opening ceremony gets underway gets underway with the song of famous Bollywood movie “Lagaan”. It’s more like a choir performance with a giant leather ball in the background

1828 hrs IST: Big game this for the RCB as they commence their campaign without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and AB de Villiers

1823 hrs IST: There was some rain in this part of the country but it remains to be seen whether or not it will affect action in the middle

1821 hrs IST: It will definitely take some time for the viewers to get used to the noise and all the drama, especially after a long Indian season in the whites. When was the last time you saw Sunil Gavaskar dancing his way out? Last IPL we are sure

1820 hrs IST: And, VVS Laxman is confident before Sunrisers Hyderabad start their title defence

Looking forward to a positive start 2 IPL 2017.I am sure @SunRisers will play to its potential&get the desired result.Good luck #orangearmy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 5, 2017

1818 hrs IST: Sameer Kochar kicks off proceedings in the pre-match show. Joining him in the studio are Ajay Jadeja and Sunil Gavaskar who dance their way out to famous Bollywood numbers

1816 hrs IST: For today, Hyderabad will witness some performances which, as Rajeev Shukla suggested for the ceremonies, will depict the culture of the area

1814 hrs IST: We are all in readiness for the start of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Unlike previous nine editions, there won’t be a single opening ceremony but eight different events in the eight hosting cities

