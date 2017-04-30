IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad lose toss, asked to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad seek revenge against Kolkata. IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Hyderabad seek revenge against Kolkata.

The two in-form sides Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will meet in Hyderabad. Defending champions SRH have continued their good run in this on-going IPL season while two-time champions Kolkata are in sublime form and top the table with 14 points. The two sides have produced individual performers who have pulled out victories for their franchise single-handed. Rashid Khan, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques have performed well for SRH while Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir have been in good fettle for KKR. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here: (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Toss: KKR elect to field against SRH

Team News: KKR unchanged, SRH bring in Siraj, Bipul for Hooda and Nehra

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from SRH vs KKR

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd