IPL Live Score, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad win the toss, elect to bat first against Delhi at home

The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Delhi Daredevils in Match no. 21 of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Both teams have enjoyed good starts to the season and SRH lead Delhi Daredevils in the league standings by two points but the latter have a game in hand. But Delhi will also be wary of the fact that SRH are yet to lose a single game at home this season. Delhi Daredevils lead the league standings for the most wickets take so far this season while SRH are the team trailing them at second. It is hence a clash of equals in more ways than one. Catch live updates of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils here.

IPL 2017 live score, SRH vs DD live updates:

1926 hrs IST: TOSS! Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and elect to bat first.

1911 hrs IST: Welcome and we are back in Hyderabad where SRH have proven to be a team to beat. But their dominance at home was put under the scanner when they came up against Kings XI Punjab’s Manan Vohra. The Punjab opener almost single handedly ravaged the SRH bowling attack and threatened to clinch what looked like an impossible victory for KXIP. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar brought them back with some bowling master class in the death overs. He ended the match with a five wickets.

At the same time, Delhi Daredevils have a bowling attack that would be the envy of quite a few teams in the IPL. Pat Cummins, Chris Morris, Zaheer Khan and Amit Mishra have proven that they are a unit that can win matches on their own.

