IPL Live Score, MI vs RPS: Pune host Mumbai in their IPL 10 opener

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians. Catch all the action LIVE.

Published:April 6, 2017 6:02 pm
Rising Pune Supergiant host Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2017 contest in Pune on Thursday. It wasn’t a good opening season for 2016 debutants Pune and they, under new skipper Steve Smith, would hope for a change in fortunes this year. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma, who is making a return to cricket after an injury. He has a fine blend of youth and experience in the squad and would hope to lift the title for the third time. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad