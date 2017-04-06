IPL Live Score, MI vs RPS: Pune host Mumbai in their IPL 10 opener

IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiants: Steve Smith will lead RPS for the first time. IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiants: Steve Smith will lead RPS for the first time.

Rising Pune Supergiant host Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2017 contest in Pune on Thursday. It wasn’t a good opening season for 2016 debutants Pune and they, under new skipper Steve Smith, would hope for a change in fortunes this year. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma, who is making a return to cricket after an injury. He has a fine blend of youth and experience in the squad and would hope to lift the title for the third time. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from RPS vs MI

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd