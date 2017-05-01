IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Rising Pune Supergiant look to bridge gap at the top against inconsistent Gujarat Lions

Latest News
IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Stay tuned for live score and updates from Rising Pune Supergiant against Gujarat Lions.

IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Rising Pune Supergiant host Gujarat Lions at a chance to move up in the table. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant have built some sort of consistency ever since a poor start to the tournament. The Steve Smith captained RPS have won four of five matches and are in the playoff spots. But they need to hold on to move up to avoid any nerves later. In the last match, RPS restricted a floundering RCB to 96/9 for the win while GL suffered a Super Over defeat to Mumbai Indians. Lions need consistency for any chance at playoffs. Catch live scores and updates from Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions. 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi