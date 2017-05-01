IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Rising Pune Supergiant look to bridge gap at the top against inconsistent Gujarat Lions

IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Rising Pune Supergiant host Gujarat Lions at a chance to move up in the table. (Source: IPL/BCCI) IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs GL: Rising Pune Supergiant host Gujarat Lions at a chance to move up in the table. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant have built some sort of consistency ever since a poor start to the tournament. The Steve Smith captained RPS have won four of five matches and are in the playoff spots. But they need to hold on to move up to avoid any nerves later. In the last match, RPS restricted a floundering RCB to 96/9 for the win while GL suffered a Super Over defeat to Mumbai Indians. Lions need consistency for any chance at playoffs. Catch live scores and updates from Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions.

IPL 2017, RPS vs GL, Live Score and Updates:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd