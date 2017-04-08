IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: It’s RCB’s batting vs DD’s bowling in Bangalore

IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: Delhi and Bangalore look to earn three early points. IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: Delhi and Bangalore look to earn three early points.

After a 35-run defeat in their opening match of IPL 10 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope to bounce back against Delhi Daredevils at their home ground in Bangalore on Saturday. On the contrary, Delhi who are struggling to make play-offs since 2012 would be for a turnaround under Zaheer Khan this season. It will be about Delhi’s bowling and RCB’s batting as the two teams clash in the second match of the Saturday double-header. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

1905 hrs IST: Delhi too lost their star players Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy to injuries and have a very young, and slightly inexperienced squad. The bowling department is well sorted but there could be issues in the batting department

1900 hrs IST: Two teams with a contrasting last season go head-to-head in the IPL 2017 contest in Bangalore on Saturday. Zaheer Khan’s Delhi Daredevils, seeking a turnaround, take on Shane Watson-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB were the runners-up last season but will find it difficult in the tenth edition after missing start players to injury early in the competition

