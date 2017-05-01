Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RCB: Teams with differing fortunes collide at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs RCB: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 1, 2017 3:00 pm
Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have massive difference in form and fortunate coming into Match 38 of IPL 10. Where MI are second in the table with 7 wins from 9, RCB are second from bottom with two wins from ten. Mumbai Indians held out their own on Saturday night to beat Gujarat Lions in the Super Over while in their last outing, RCB suffered yet another batting embarrassment. In their previous contest this season, MI recovered from 33/5 to chase 143. Catch live scores and updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium.

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

