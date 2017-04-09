IPL Live Score, SRH vs GL IPL: Mumbai Indies seek redemption against Kolkata Knight Riders at home

Published:April 9, 2017 6:35 pm
Both teams come in with contrasting results. While the Kolkata Knight Riders come in with a 10-wicket win over Gujarat Lions, the Mumbai Indians suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Rising Supergiant in Maharashtra Derby. With Amabati Rayudu injured, Mumbai will welcome their key pacer Lasith Malinga into the line-up. Knight Riders will once again rely on their spinners to the job for them and get crucial breakthroughs. Both the teams boast of a deep batting lineup and it promises to be a match full of fireworks. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

