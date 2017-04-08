IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RPS: Punjab host Pune in their IPL 10 opener

IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Punjab begin their IPL campaign against Pune in Indore. IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Punjab begin their IPL campaign against Pune in Indore.

Kingx XI Punjab begin their IPL 10 campaign against Rising Pune Supergiant at their new home, Indore. Pune will be looking to continue from where they left after a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians while Kings XI will be hopping to change their fortunes in this season. Punjab will welcome Ishant Sharma to lead the pace attack while Supergiant will once again rely on Imran Tahir to lead in the absence of R Ashwin. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs RPS

