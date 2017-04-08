Latest News

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RPS: Punjab host Pune in their IPL 10 opener

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 8, 2017 2:14 pm
IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Punjab begin their IPL campaign against Pune in Indore.

Kingx XI Punjab begin their IPL 10 campaign against Rising Pune Supergiant at their new home, Indore. Pune will be looking to continue from where they left after a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians while Kings XI will be hopping to change their fortunes in this season. Punjab will welcome Ishant Sharma to lead the pace attack while Supergiant will once again rely on Imran Tahir to lead in the absence of R Ashwin. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs RPS

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
TODAY

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore