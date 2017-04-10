IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RCB IPL: KXIP to bowl first after RCB win toss in Indore

IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Punjab look to continue their dominance at home. IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Punjab look to continue their dominance at home.

As the IPL enters its second week, Kings XI Punjab gear up to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Punjab come in good spirits having won their opener against Rising Pune Supergiant in Indore. On the other hand, RCB, who lost to defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in tournament opener, found their momentum back as they defeated Delhi Daredevils at home. A win tonight for the third placed Punjab, can see them maintain their position on the IPL table. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs RCB

1930 hrs IST: TOSS: RCB have won the toss and they have opted to bat first. Big news from the centre is that AB De Villiers is back for RCB but there is no Gayle.

1928 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Indore for this IPL game between KXIP and RCB. RCB fans will look forward to the contest with Chris Gayle inching towards the massive 10,000 T20 run mark. AB De Villiers has indicated that he’s close to being fully fit and that would be a massive boost for the visiting side.

