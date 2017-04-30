IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils as they eye play-off spot

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab eye redemption against Delhi Daredevils . IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab eye redemption against Delhi Daredevils .

Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils, as both the teams continue to struggle to find their momentum. Both the teams are coming in after facing defeats in their previous games and will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the race for play-off spot tightens. Delhi are presently placed at the last spot while KXIP are placed sixth with six points and six games still in their hand. On the other hand, Delhi are left with 7 matches in the competition and find themselves in a must-win situation. Punjab will rely on their overseas batsmen to click for them as Delhi seem to be a formidable bowling side. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs DD

