Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils as they eye play-off spot

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 30, 2017 3:00 pm
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DD: Kings XI Punjab eye redemption against Delhi Daredevils .

Kings XI Punjab host Delhi Daredevils, as both the teams continue to struggle to find their momentum. Both the teams are coming in after facing defeats in their previous games and will be hoping to turn their fortunes as the race for play-off spot tightens. Delhi are presently placed at the last spot while KXIP are placed sixth with six points and six games still in their hand. On the other hand, Delhi are left with 7 matches in the competition and find themselves in a must-win situation. Punjab will rely on their overseas batsmen to click for them as Delhi seem to be a formidable bowling side. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs DD

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
TODAY

37th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

38th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

39th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 1, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi