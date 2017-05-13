IPL Live Score KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders look to seal play-off spot against Mumbai Indians IPL Live Score KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders look to seal play-off spot against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens in their final league game. The Gautam Gambhir-led side is looking to seal a berth in playoffs by winning the game. Though a loss in the game doesn’t rule them out of the tournament, they will not have a confirmed spot. Mumbai, already into play-offs, will look to make sure they remain at the top of the table and make their way to the Qualifier 1. Kolkata have 16 points and a loss will keep them at the second spot. If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat, Kolkata will slip to third. If Kings XI beat Pune, both teams will have 16 points watch and Kings XI, Pune and Kolkata will fight out for two play-off spots. Catch the IPL Live Score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians here

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KKR vs MI

