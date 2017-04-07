IPL Live Score, GL vs KKR: Gujarat host Kolkata in their IPL 10 opener

IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Gujarat host Kolkata in their tournament opener. IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Gujarat host Kolkata in their tournament opener.

Gujarat Lions hosts two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the IPL 2017 at Rajkot on Friday. Kolkata, who finished fourth last season, will be without West Indies all-rounder Andre Russel while the hosts will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja. Gujarat will be looking to bank on the home advantage in their first match of the cash-rich league. While KKR have managed to win most of their first matches in the League, Gujarat Lions enjoy a head-to-head advantage of 2-0 over the Gautam Gambhir-led unit. Catch live cricket score and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs KKR

1850 hrs IST: Home team captain Suresh Raina takes the lap with the anthem playing in the backdrop. It’s an important season for Raina. Joining him in the middle is Gambhir. Again, an intense look on his face as he approaches the stage with “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re” in the background

1845 hrs IST: In focus would be the two skippers Gambhir and Suresh Raina. Both are out of favour at the moment and the latter was dropped from the central contracts recently. With Champions Trophy approaching, they would want a stellar season with the bat

1840 hrs IST: Gujarat, without the services of Ravindra Jadeja, would hope to continue from where they left last season – a dream opening season. They remained table-toppers for most of the League and dominated in all departments of the game

1835 hrs IST: Both Gujarat and Kolkata had a decent run last year. KKR, under Gautam Gambhir, are one of the teams to watch out for. The squad wears a very balanced look and they have quality spinners, and handy all-rounders in their ranks

1830 hrs IST: The opening ceremony is underway in Rajkot. And, starts with the performance of Bhoomi Trivedi and there are dancers doing some “dandiya in the foreground. This is the third out of the eighth opening ceremony for the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League

