IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur

IPL Live Score, GL vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Gujarat lions in Kanpur.

Gujarat Lions take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day in Kanpur. The David Warner-led side is seeking to register a playoffs berth while Gujarat Lions have bowed out of the tournament. Hyderabad are at number four position with 15 points under their belt. This is one of the most important matches of the tournament especially after RPS’ loss to Delhi Daredevils on Friday night. The situation is crunch for Sunrisers and a lot depend upon them as far as the playoffs scenario is concerned. A win will give them a direct qualification to the knockouts otherwise they have to hope that Pune beat Kings XI. Catch the live IPL Score from Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs SRH

