Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lions lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 13, 2017 2:51 pm
live score streaming gl vs srh gujarat lions vs sunrisers hyderabad gujarat vs hyderabad match video online streaming IPL Live Score, GL vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Gujarat lions in Kanpur.

Gujarat Lions take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day in Kanpur. The David Warner-led side is seeking to register a playoffs berth while Gujarat Lions have bowed out of the tournament. Hyderabad are at number four position with 15 points under their belt. This is one of the most important matches of the tournament especially after RPS’ loss to Delhi Daredevils on Friday night. The situation is crunch for Sunrisers and a lot depend upon them as far as the playoffs scenario is concerned. A win will give them a direct qualification to the knockouts otherwise they have to hope that Pune beat Kings XI. Catch the live IPL Score from Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs SRH

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur
TODAY

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai