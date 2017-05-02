IPL 2017 Live Score DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils eye turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2017 Live Score DD vs SRH: Delhi Daredevils eye turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Daredevils have played the least number of matches so far in the IPL 2017 but they are still lagging behind in points table. They face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi. Hyderabad are currently third in the points table and only three points behind table-toppers Mumbai Indians. Delhi need to bounce back after a heavy defeat against Kings XI Punjab which saw their batting collapse. Hyderabad are on a roll in the competition and their captain Warner is leading from the front. He scored a hundred in the last game. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score of Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match here (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Score DD vs SRH: Live Scores and Updates of Delhi vs Hyderabad

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd