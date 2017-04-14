Latest News
Live IPL 2017, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in Virat Kohli’s presence

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 14, 2017 3:30 pm
Both Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians come in to this game with contrasting results. While the Mumbai Indians won their last match against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab. However, RCB will get a massive boost as they welcome their key player Virat Kohli into the line-up after he was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Mumbai, meanwhile, will once again rely on their bowling to the job for them and get crucial breakthroughs. Both the teams though boast of a deep batting lineup and it promises to be a match full of fireworks. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from RCB vs MI

1527 hrs IST: We are moments away from the toss. It will be important to see whether Chris Gayle will  find a place in RCB’s playing XI.

1523 hrs IST: In their previous match at Chinnaswamy, crowd were entertained with AB de Villiers quickfire 89 off 46 balls. Unfortunately, the total was not enough for the hosts to defend against Kings XI Punjab as they lost by eight wickets.

1517 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs Mumbai Indians. Mumbai will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. MI have won 86% of their seven matches against Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

