IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR, Eliminator: Sunrisers Hyderabad lose toss, asked to bat by Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2017 live scores and updates of the IPL 10 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 17, 2017 7:33 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the match without Ashish Nehra.

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator on Wednesday at Bangalore’s M Chinnaswamy stadium. The team that wins the match will be facing Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier. SRH will be without Ashish Nehra, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Yuvraj Singh’s availability is yet to be confirmed. KKR will be without Chris Woakes, who alongwith fellow Englishmen Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan has joined England for a training camp in Spain. Apart from that they are yet to declare any injuries and are expected to play with a full strength squad. Catch live scores and updates of the eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 eliminator, SRH vs KKR Live Scores and Updates:

