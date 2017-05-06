IPL 2017 Live score, SRH vs RPS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017 Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Hyderabad and Pune look to grab second spot. IPL 2017 Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Hyderabad and Pune look to grab second spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for redemption when they take on an in-form Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both the teams come in with contrary results from their previous matches. While Pune registered a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, on the other hand, suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Delhi Daredevils. However, a win today for either of the two teams will take them to second place in the points table. Last time these two teams met, it was Pune who emerged victorious and this time too they will look to repeat the feat. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, elect to bowl against Rising Pune Supergiant

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Ashish Nehra

Rising Pune Supergiant Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

