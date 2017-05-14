IPL 2017 Live score, RPS vs KXIP: Rising Pune Supergiant square-off against Kings XI Punjab in do-or-die game

Latest News
IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab. Catch all the action LIVE.

Published:May 14, 2017 2:44 pm
With three teams already qualified for the playoffs, the result between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab will decide the slot for the fourth team. Steve Smith-led Pune side is all set to host Punjab in this do-or-die game. Both the teams come in with contrary results from their previous games, as Pune suffered a narrow seven-run defeat against Delhi while Kings XI defeated table-toppers Mumbai Indians by seven runs to stay in the hunt. A win for the hosts will take them to the second spot while an upset here will open the doors for Glenn Maxwell led KXIP to take the fourth spot. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from RPS vs KXIP

