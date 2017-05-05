Latest News
  • IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs KXIP: Stay tuned for live cricket score and updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 5, 2017 7:40 pm
For the two teams involved in the contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there are two different things riding on the eventual outcome. A win for KXIP and they keep going in the race for the top-four positions and to qualify for the playoffs. But for the hosts RCB, a win would be a saving grace to restore some pride. On head-to-head basis, KXIP have bettered RCB with 11 wins out of 19; in Bangalore, though, the teams have been split at 4 match wins each. Catch live score and updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab.

Playing XI for RCB:

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Pawan Negi, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, S Arvind, Yuzvender Chahal

Playing XI for KXIP

Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

