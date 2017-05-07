IPL 2017 Live score, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl against Bangalore, Chris Lynn back

IPL 2017 Live score, RCB vs KKR: With two games remaining, Bangalore will play for pride against Kolkata. IPL 2017 Live score, RCB vs KKR: With two games remaining, Bangalore will play for pride against Kolkata.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, the tenth edition of the IPL continues to be one of the biggest nightmares as they slump at the bottom of the points table. Virat Kohli-led Bangalore will be hosting in-form Kolkata Knight Riders, who eye to finish at the second position before the cash-rich league enters into its knockout stage. Last time when the two team faced each other, it was Gautam Gambhir-led side who defeated the star-studded team by 82 runs and they are all set to face each other once again in Bangalore. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav(w), Pawan Negi, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI

Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir(c), Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey, Sheldon Jackson(w), Yusuf Pathan, Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Ankit Rajpoot, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from RCB vs KKR

