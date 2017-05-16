IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Qualifier 1: MI host RPS, winner to enter IPL 10 final

IPL Live Score, Streaming: Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium. IPL Live Score, Streaming: Mumbai Indians take on Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians host Rising Pune Supergiant in the playoff of Indian Premier League 2017. The two teams have met four times out of which RPS have won thrice and MI once. This season, Pune have won both the league matches that they have played against Mumbai Indians. But, Mumbai will be optimistic of their chances as Pune are missing two crucial players in the form of Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir. The team that loses this match will meet the winner of the eliminator that will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Catch live updates of the playoff between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant here.

(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Playoffs Live Scores and Updates from MI vs RPS:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd