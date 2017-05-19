IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore. IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore.

With chances of rain playing spoilsport, Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mumbai Indians will be under pressure after their 20-run defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier. On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir-led KKR will be confident after they managed to eke out a seven-wicket win over defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-interrupted match. Over the course of 10 seasons, Mumbai Indians have won 15 of the 20 matches played against KKR. Hence, it will be interesting to see that from here which team goes ahead to keep their chances of winning the IPL title alive. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from MI vs KKR

Toss: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

Playing XI:

MI XI: P Patel, L Simmons, RG Sharma, A Rayudu, K Pollard, K Pandya, H Pandya, K Sharma, M Johnson, L Malinga, J Bumrah

KKR XI: S Narine, C Lynn, G Gambhir, R Uthappa, I Jaggi, C de Grandhomme, S Yadav, P Chawla, N Coulter-Nile, U Yadav, A Rajpoot

