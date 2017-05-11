Latest News

IPL Live score, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab visit Wankhede for must-win game against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Catch all the action LIVE.

May 11, 2017
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, mi vs kxip live, mi vs kxip live score, mumbai vs punjab ipl live, live mumbai vs punjab ipl, mumbai indians vs kings xi punjab ipl live, mi vs kxip live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live score, MI vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab face do or die situation against Mumbai Indians.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians hosts Kings XI Punjab at the Wankhede stadium for the IPL 2017 contest on Thursday. KXIP will be feeling the pressure as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation. In the tenth season of the IPL, teams have found it difficult against the two-times IPL champions as the Rohit Sharma-led unit has lost only three out of their 12 matches. Punjab, after managing to beat KKR in their last fixture, will look to continue their winning momentum and continue from where they left. Last time these two teams met, MI thrashed the Kings XI by eight wickets as they chased down the target of 198 in just 16 overs. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from MI vs KXIP

