IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs GL: Kings XI Punjab lose Martin Guptill early against Gujarat Lions

IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs GL: Kins XI Punjab are still in the hunt for play-off spot and need to win all their remaining matches.

Kings XI Punjab, considered to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the IPL, have shown fight as the tournament enters into its business end. The Glenn Maxwell-led side hosts Gujarat Lions at Mohali Both the teams come in with contrasting results as the hosts managed to hold RCB to a win by 19 runs while Gujarat are on a three-match losing streak. Last time the two teams met, Kings XI won the contest by 26 runs. It will be interesting to see if the Suresh Raina-led side could spoil Punjab’s campaign in the tenth edition of the IPL or it will Punjab who will keep their hopes alive of making it into the knockout stage. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs GL

Playing XI for Gujarat Lions

Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni, Dhawal Kulkarni

Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab

Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Gurkeerat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

