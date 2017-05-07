Latest News

IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs GL: Kings XI Punjab lose Martin Guptill early against Gujarat Lions

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Guajrat Lions. Catch all the action LIVE

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 7, 2017 8:03 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, kxip vs gl live, kxip vs gl live score, punjab vs gujarat ipl live, live punjab vs gujarat ipl, kings xi punjab vs gujarat lions ipl live, kxip vs gl live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live score, KXIP vs GL: Kins XI Punjab are still in the hunt for play-off spot and need to win all their remaining matches.

Kings XI Punjab, considered to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the IPL, have shown fight as the tournament enters into its business end. The Glenn Maxwell-led side hosts Gujarat Lions at Mohali Both the teams come in with contrasting results as the hosts managed to hold RCB to a win by 19 runs while Gujarat are on a three-match losing streak. Last time the two teams met, Kings XI won the contest by 26 runs. It will be interesting to see if the Suresh Raina-led side could spoil Punjab’s campaign in the tenth edition of the IPL or it will Punjab who will keep their hopes alive of making it into the knockout stage. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from KXIP vs GL

Playing XI for Gujarat Lions

Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni, Dhawal Kulkarni

Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab

Hashim Amla, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Gurkeerat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
TODAY

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur