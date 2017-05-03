IPL 2017 Live score, KKR vs RPS: Kolkata Knight Riders host Rising Pune Supergiant at the Eden Gardens

IPL 2017 Live score, KKR vs RPS: Rising Pune Supergiant eye revenge against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. IPL 2017 Live score, KKR vs RPS: Rising Pune Supergiant eye revenge against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders, seeking top-two finish, host Rising Pune Supergiant at the Eden Gardens. Both the teams had contrary results in their previous matches as the Steve Smith-led side is coming in with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions while KKR suffered a 48-run defeat against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gautam Gambhir and his men will be confident as the last time when the two teams met, they emerged victorious by 7 wickets. Kolkata, who have an unbeaten 13 matches streak at Eden while chasing, will look to continue their streak while RPS will rely on their batting to guide them to their seventh victory of the season and help them consolidate play-off spot. Catch IPL live cricket scores and updates from the match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

