IPL 2017 Live score, GL vs DD: Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils play for pride

Live IPL score, GL vs DD: Both teams can be expected to play freely. Live IPL score, GL vs DD: Both teams can be expected to play freely.

Gujarat Lions host Delhi Daredevils at Kanpur. It is mathematically impossible for both sides to make it into the playoffs and so this would be the first dead-rubber of the season. With the need for making the playoffs not hanging over them, both teams can be expected to play with a free hand. Delhi Daredevils have seen an exodus of their foreign players with Angelo Mathews, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada going to join their international teams and Sam Billings remaining in England to play in a domestic ODI tournament before joining the national team’s preparations for the Champions Trophy. Catch live scores and updates of the match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs DD

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd