IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RPS: Rising Pune Supergiant look to cement place in top-two against Delhi Daredevils

IPL 2017 Live score, Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Pune will look to grab second spot. IPL 2017 Live score, Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Pune will look to grab second spot.

Vying to qualify for the playoffs, Rising Pune Supergiant are all set to take on Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. Pune would be looking to continue with their sublime form and consolidate top two spots. While on the other side, after a shaky start with inconsistent performances, Delhi has already been eliminated. Hence, they will be playing for pride more than anything else. Last time these two teams met, it was Pune who emerged victorious and this time too they will look to repeat the feat. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)