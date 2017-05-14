IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils host Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils look to end their IPL season with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils look to end their IPL season with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After a narrow seven-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils will host Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Placed at the bottom of the table, Bangalore will look to end their disappointing season with a win at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. For Delhi, in the absence of experienced players, young Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson stood up to the task. On the contrary, even after having a star-studded batting lineup, Bangalore have struggled throughout the season. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from DD vs RCB

