Latest News

IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils host Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 14, 2017 5:19 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, dd vs rcb live, dd vs rcb live score, delhi vs bangalore ipl live, live delhi vs banaglor ipl, delhi daredevils vs royal challengers bangalore ipl live, dd vs kxip live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live score, DD vs RCB: Delhi Daredevils look to end their IPL season with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After a narrow seven-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils will host Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Placed at the bottom of the table, Bangalore will look to end their disappointing season with a win at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. For Delhi, in the absence of experienced players, young Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson stood up to the task. On the contrary, even after having a star-studded batting lineup, Bangalore have struggled throughout the season. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results |  Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from DD vs RCB

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru