Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils host Mumbai Indians in must-win game

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of the cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians. Catch all the action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 6, 2017 6:56 pm
IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win game.

Zaheer Khan-less Delhi Daredevils host table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. An emphatic seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions would have helped the hosts gain momentum as the cash-rich league enters into its business end. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will hold key importance for the double Ds as they look in brutal form. Mumbai will once again rely on the Pandya brothers and skipper Rohit Sharma. A win tonight for Delhi will keep them in the hunt for play-offs spot while for the visitors it will ensure that they stay on the top. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.  (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from DD vs MI

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad