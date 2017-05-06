IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils host Mumbai Indians in must-win game

IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win game. IPL 2017 Live Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Daredevils take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win game.

Zaheer Khan-less Delhi Daredevils host table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. An emphatic seven-wicket win over Gujarat Lions would have helped the hosts gain momentum as the cash-rich league enters into its business end. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson will hold key importance for the double Ds as they look in brutal form. Mumbai will once again rely on the Pandya brothers and skipper Rohit Sharma. A win tonight for Delhi will keep them in the hunt for play-offs spot while for the visitors it will ensure that they stay on the top. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from DD vs MI

