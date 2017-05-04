IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs GL: Delhi Daredevils, Gujarat Lions clash in do-or-die contest

IPL 2017 Live Score of the cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions. IPL 2017 Live Score of the cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions.

Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions, placed at sixth and seventh position in the points table respectively, lock horns in a do-or-die IPL 2017 contest at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday. Both teams had contrasting outings in their previous IPL 2017 fixtures. While Delhi thumped IPL 2016 champs SRH, Gujarat Lions tasted defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant. Delhi are likely to be without the services of Zaheer Khan for this game. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 contest between DD and GL here.

Gujarat Lions: Nathu Singh, Basil Thampy, Tejas Singh Baroka, Manpreet Gony, Jason Roy, Munaf Patel, Chirag Suri, Shelly Shaurya, Shubham Agrawal, Pratham Singh, Aksh Deep Nath (10 Lakh), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah.

Delhi Daredevils: Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score and Commentary: Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

