IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match: Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

The Mumbai Indians are up against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be cracker of a game. Mumbai pulled off a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad have won both their matches. This will be the first time that Hyderabad are playing their game out their home ground. Mumbai, meanwhile have won one and lost one in IPL 2017. Hyderabad’s batting has been in top form. David Warner has delivered in all games. Yuvrah Singh has been in batting well. Rashid Khan in the bowling department in the joint highest wicket-taker of this IPL. For Mumbai, batting still remains a concern as the top order hasn’t really delivered. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score of MI vs SRH match here

1900 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match of Indian Premier League 2017 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

