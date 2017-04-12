Latest News

IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs SRH Match: Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad at home

IPL 2017 Live MI vs SRH Score: Catch the Live Score of IPL 2017 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Published:April 12, 2017 6:52 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, mumbai indians vs sunrisers hyderabad, mi vs srh, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live updates, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, mi vs srh live, mi vs srh live score, mumbai vs hyderabad ipl live, live mumbai vs hyderabad ipl, mumbai indians vs sunrisers hyderabad ipl live, mi vs srh live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live: Mumbai face Hyderabad at home.

The Mumbai Indians are up against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in what promises to be cracker of a game. Mumbai pulled off a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad have won both their matches. This will be the first time that Hyderabad are playing their game out their home ground. Mumbai, meanwhile have won one and lost one in IPL 2017. Hyderabad’s batting has been in top form. David Warner has delivered in all games. Yuvrah Singh has been in batting well. Rashid Khan in the bowling department in the joint highest wicket-taker of this IPL. For Mumbai, batting still remains a concern as the top order hasn’t really delivered. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score of MI vs SRH match here

IPL 2017 Live MI vs SRH Score: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live

1900 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match of Indian Premier League 2017 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata