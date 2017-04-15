Live IPL 2017, KKR vs SRH Score: Kolkata Knight Riders asked to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad after winning toss at home

IPL Live, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. IPL Live, KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad as Match 14 in the IPL 2017 is a contest of equals. Both teams have played three matches and two and lost one. KKR have the upper hand if head-to-head are seen. Playing at home, KKR have won four out of four against SRH in the IPL. Both teams are pretty even and have a great squad to speak of. KKR come into it on the back of a win against KXIP while SRH lost their first of the season against MI. Catch live score and updates from KKR vs SRH in IPL 2017.

IPL 2017, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Scores and Updates:

1530 hrs IST: David Warner, SRH captain, has won the toss and opted to bowl first. Expected that.

1520 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 between KKR and SRH at the Eden Gardens. This is the first of our double headers today. KKR are second in the table and SRH are third.

