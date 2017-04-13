IPL 2017 Live Score KKR vs KXIP: Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens

IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP Live: Kolkata face KXIP at Eden Gardens. IPL 2017 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP Live: Kolkata face KXIP at Eden Gardens.

The Indian Premier League 2017 action will now shift to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 11th match of IPL will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. The only unbeaten team so far in this tournament, KXIP will like to continue their performance but Kolkata, who will play their first game at home this season, will look to end their winning run. Their previous match against Mumbai Indians was a humdinger in which KKR ended up on the losing side. KXIP on the other hand has beaten Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Before the start of the match, there will be an opening ceremony in Kolkata. Catch the IPL Live Score of the Kolkata vs Punjab IPL match here

1800 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the 11th IPL 2017 match which will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the 11th match of the season. While Punjab have won both the matches, KKR have won one and lost one of the two matches they have played thus far. It is still unclear as to whether KKR’s explosive opener Chris Lynn will be able to take part in the proceedings.

