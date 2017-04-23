Latest News
  • IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions hope to keep momentum going against desolate Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions hope to keep momentum going against desolate Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Stay tuned for live scores from Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab from Rajkot.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 23, 2017 2:57 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, gujarat lions vs kings xi punjab, gl vs kxip, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live updates, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, gl vs kxip live, gl vs kxip live score, gujarat vs punjab ipl live, live gujarat vs punjab ipl, gujarat lions vs kings xi punjab ipl live, gl vs kxip live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions host Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Suresh Raina’s 84 against Kolkata Knight Riders got Gujarat Lions back into thick of things after a poor start to the season. Lions needed the win to boost their confidence and that it comes against a high flying KKR unit would have only helped them further. Dwayne Bravo’s inclusion in the side still remains a doubt. Their opponents at home today will be KXIP who have lost all four games since two wins to start – last one being a demoralising loss against Mumbai Indians despite scoring 198. Catch live scores and updates of Gujarat Lions against Kings XI Punjab from Rajkot.

IPL 2017, GL vs KXIP, Live Score and Updates:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It'll be a tough ask as Mumbai Indians have been on a roll 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
TODAY

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune