IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions hope to keep momentum going against desolate Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions host Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot. (Source: IPL/BCCI) IPL 2017 Live Score, GL vs KXIP: Gujarat Lions host Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Suresh Raina’s 84 against Kolkata Knight Riders got Gujarat Lions back into thick of things after a poor start to the season. Lions needed the win to boost their confidence and that it comes against a high flying KKR unit would have only helped them further. Dwayne Bravo’s inclusion in the side still remains a doubt. Their opponents at home today will be KXIP who have lost all four games since two wins to start – last one being a demoralising loss against Mumbai Indians despite scoring 198. Catch live scores and updates of Gujarat Lions against Kings XI Punjab from Rajkot.

IPL 2017, GL vs KXIP, Live Score and Updates:

