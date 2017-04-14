Live IPL 2017, GL vs RPS Score: Gujarat Lions win the toss, elect to bowl first against Rising Pune Supergiant

Live IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Gujarat lead 2-0 in head-to-head contest against Pune. Live IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Gujarat lead 2-0 in head-to-head contest against Pune.

Hosts Gujarat Lions, are yet to register a win in this edition of the IPL. So in this match of IPL 10, as GL take on Rising Pune Supergiant at home they will hope to win the game. After winning their opening match against Mumbai Indians, Pune has not managed to continue the momentum and stumbled against Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. For Gujarat, the bowling continues to be a matter of concern. However return of key player Ravindra Jadeja will be a boost for the hosts. Meanwhile, RPS will hope for their key players MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes to find their form as the tournament is still in its early stage. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from GL vs RPS

1931 hrs IST: Gujarat Lions have won the toss and Suresh Raina decides to let Rising Pune Supergiants bat first.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd