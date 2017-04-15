Live IPL 2017, DD vs KXIP Score: Delhi Daredevils host Kings XI Punjab in their first home match of the season

IPL Live, DD vs KXIP: Delhi Daredevils host Kings XU Punjab in the IPL. IPL Live, DD vs KXIP: Delhi Daredevils host Kings XU Punjab in the IPL.

The Delhi Daredevils host the Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the second of the two IPL matches on Saturday. This will be the first home match of the season for Delhi. They will be facing a Punjba side who will be playing their fourth match of the season while Delhi are playing their third. Delhi lost their first match that was played against RCB despite an inspirational half ton from Rishabh Pant. They came back strong in the second match in which they coasted to victory over Rising Pune Supergiant due to a century from Sanju Samson. Punjab had made an unbeaten start to the season but lost their previous match that was against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2017, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab Live Scores and Updates:

1911 hrs IST:

1905 hrs IST: The opening ceremony is in full swing at Delhi. Actress Yami Gautam had taken centre stage and this is followed by the home captain Zaheer Khan passing the token of the Spirit of Cricket to visiting skipper Glenn Maxwel. Bollywood start Parineeti Chopra’s performance is the highlight of the evening at the Kotla while Punjabi rapper Raftaar will also be performing.

