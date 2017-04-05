Latest News
  • Live cricket score, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in opening game

Live cricket score, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Royal Challengers Bangalore in opening game

Live cricket score, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017: Stay tuned for live cricket score and updates from SRH vs RCB.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 5, 2017 7:24 pm
live cricket score, live cricket, live cricket updates, sunrisers hyderabad vs royal challengers bangalore, srh vs rcb, srh vs rcb live score, srh vs rcb live streaming, cricket news, sports news, ipl live, ipl live score, indian express Live cricket score, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to start their title defence on the right foot.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad would look to get off on the right foot when they take the field in the IPL 2017 opener at home. The David Warner-led SRH would look to take the lead in the head-to-head against the last year’s finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB who had been a force to reckon with last year due to the batting prowess of AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle but this time, the first two are out with injury and they’d also be hit by the absence of KL Rahul. Catch live score and updates from SRH vs RCB in IPL 2017 opening game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

1st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 5, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

2nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 6, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 7, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

4th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

5th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 8, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru