Latest News

IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs GL match: Gujarat seek first win against Hyderabad

IPL 2017 Live Cricket Score of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions. Catch all the SRH vs GL IPL action LIVE.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Published:April 9, 2017 2:21 pm
ipl 2017 live, ipl live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live cricket score, live score, live ipl score, srh vs gl live, srh vs gl live score, hyderabad vs gujarat ipl live, live hyderabad vs gujarat ipl, sunrisers hyderabad vs gujarat lions ipl live, srh vs gl live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs GL: Gujarat seek first win against Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the defending champions of Indian Premier League, face Gujarat Lions in their second match of IPL 2017. After a 35-run win in their opening match of IPL 10 against RCB, SRH will look to continue the momentum against GL, who suffered a big loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Hyderabad unit will look to dominate the game against Lions at their home ground. With batsmen in form, Hyderabad can hope for a good display. Gujarat do have McCullum, Smith, Raina in their side but will once again miss Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo due to injuries. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from SRH vs GL

1430 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions match in Hyderabad. SRH have won their first game while Lions have lost their first game.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

30th march will be remembered as world apology day 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

6th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

7th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 9, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 10, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

9th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 11, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai