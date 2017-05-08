Latest News

IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad, eyeing playoffs, host Mumbai Indians

IPL Live Score of the cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad on Monday. Catch all the action live.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 8, 2017 6:43 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, srh vs mi live, srh vs mi live score, hyderabad vs mumbai ipl live, live hyderabad vs mumbai ipl, sunrisers hyderabad vs mumbai indians ipl live, srh vs mi live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Mumbai Indians: SRH need to at least get a win and a draw out of their next two matches to book a place in the IPL Play-offs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians on Monday at Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. As the league stages come to an end, the race for the top four heats up and SRH are right in the middle of it. With Kings XI Punjab trailing them by three points, David Warner’s side need to at least win or draw the remaining two matches they have left to secure a playoff spot. They face a Mumbai Indians side who are already through to the play-offs and have won nine of the 11 matches they have played so far. Catch live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Mumbai Indian here.

IPL Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi