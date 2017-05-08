IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI: Sunrisers Hyderabad, eyeing playoffs, host Mumbai Indians

IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Mumbai Indians: SRH need to at least get a win and a draw out of their next two matches to book a place in the IPL Play-offs. IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Mumbai Indians: SRH need to at least get a win and a draw out of their next two matches to book a place in the IPL Play-offs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Mumbai Indians on Monday at Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. As the league stages come to an end, the race for the top four heats up and SRH are right in the middle of it. With Kings XI Punjab trailing them by three points, David Warner’s side need to at least win or draw the remaining two matches they have left to secure a playoff spot. They face a Mumbai Indians side who are already through to the play-offs and have won nine of the 11 matches they have played so far. Catch live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Mumbai Indian here.

IPL Live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians:

