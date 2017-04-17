IPL 2017 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP: Sunrisers Hyderabad asked to bat first after Kings XI Punjab win toss

IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SRH host KXIP with an eye on a win. IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SRH host KXIP with an eye on a win.

Both, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab are coming off of defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils respectively. Both need to get back to winning ways to keep fighting with the rest of the pack. A win tonight will help the winner enter top three. The hosts would want their batsmen to convert the start into big score while KXIP would want their bowlers to strike at right time to steer them to their third victory. Catch live cricket scores and updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab here. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

IPL 2017, Live Scores and Updates from SRH vs KKR:

2005 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma with the second over. Bowling against his former side.

2000 hrs IST: Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner come on to open for SRH. Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling. First over goes for 3 runs.

1955 hrs IST: Debut for Nabi. Nehra and Bipul are out with Sran and Kaul the replacements. For KXIP, Aaron is out with Ishant coming in

1950 hrs IST: Head-to-head record

SRH lead the H2H with KXIP 6-2 and have won the last four matches between the two teams. SRH lead the Rajiv Gandhi H2H with KXIP 3-1. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) April 17, 2017

1940 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Yuvraj Singh, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Ojha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Barinder Sran, Siddarth Kaul

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, Eeoin Morgan, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Ishant Sharma, KC Cariappa

1932 hrs IST: TOSS: Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and they’ve opted to field first.

1925 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second game on the day. The earlier contest saw Delhi Daredevils take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. This one takes us down south with SRH hosting KXIP. David Warner vs Glenn Maxwell.

