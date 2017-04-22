IPL 2017 Live, RPS vs SRH: Rising Pune Supergiant look to jump into top four against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2017 Live, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pune will look to continue winning momentum vs Hyderabad. IPL 2017 Live, Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pune will look to continue winning momentum vs Hyderabad.

After a 27 run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiant are high on confidence and would now like to continue their winning momentum when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium. A win tonight for the hosts will take them into top four while for Hyderabad it can be their first away win. So far RPS has relied on skipper Steve Smith and Ben Stokes as the Indian contingent, particularly MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane, have not been able to convert the starts they have got. On the other hand, SRH’s middle order has been vulnerable and heavily rely on David Warner and the top order to fire. Bowling has been a major part for concern for both the teams, however, the Warner-led side hold the upper hand over their hosts. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the IPL 2017 match here.

IPL 2017 Live Scores and Updates from RPS vs SRH

