IPL 2017 Live Score, RPS vs RCB: Rising Pune Supergiant asked to bat first by Royal Challengers Bangalore on winning toss

Rising Pune Supergiant are all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard. Steve Smith-led side won their previous match against Royal Challenges Bangalore in the competition and are sitting at number four spot in the points table. A win in this game will consolidate their position in the top four while RCB are seeking a return and a very touch-and-go chance of progressing forward. RCB need their batting to click if they need a win. Catch live score and updates from Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

RPS vs RCB Live Score and Updates from IPL 2017:

1530 hrs IST: TOSS: RCB have won the toss and are bowling first. Steve Smith also would have bowled

