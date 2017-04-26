IPL 2017 Live score, RPS vs KKR: Pune asked to bat by KKR; hosts bring in Faf du Plessis for Ben Stokes

IPL Live score, RPS vs KKR: RPS come to their match against KKR on the back of a three-match winning streak. (Source: PTI) IPL Live score, RPS vs KKR: RPS come to their match against KKR on the back of a three-match winning streak. (Source: PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match no. 30 of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RPS have enjoyed an upswing in their fortunes having won three games on the trot against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and table toppers Mumbai Indians. The latter signaled the end of Mumbai’s six-game winning streak. Second placed Kolkata, on the other hand, made a statement of the strength of their squad and Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy when they dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore for a paltry total of 49, the lowest ever in the IPL, and seal an 82-run win. Catch live updates of RPS’ match against KKR here.

Live IPL score, RPS vs KKR, live updates:

1937 hrs IST: Ben Stokes is a bit sore, Steve Smith said at the toss. Pune have a very heavy batting order

1935 hrs IST: The teamsheets are out. Here’s a look at the two XIs

Rising Pune Supergiant Team: AM Rahane, RA Tripathi, SPD Smith (c), F du Plessis, MS Dhoni (wk), MK Tiwary, DT Christian, Washington Sundar, SN Thakur, JD Unadkat, Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders Team: G Gambhir (c), SP Narine, RV Uthappa (wk), DM Bravo, MK Pandey, YK Pathan, C de Grandhomme, CR Woakes, PP Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, UT Yadav

1930 hrs IST: Right then, KKR win toss and without any hesitation have elected to field first. Both captains wanted to bat second at this ground. As far as team news is concerned, KKR bring in Darren Bravo, Piyush Chawla for Nathan Coulter-Nile and Suryakumar Yadav. For Pune, Faf Du Plessis is in for Ben Stokes

1925 hrs IST: We are less than five minutes away from the toss. Pune is high-scoring ground but the pitch today wears a green look. Stay tuned as we bring to you the updates from the middle

1920 hrs IST: Big game this for KKR as a win here will put them in leading position. They have a better net run-rate than Mumbai Indians. As far as team news is concerned, KKR have rested Nathan Coulter-Nile for this game

1917 hrs IST: Two squads

Rising Pune Supergiant Squad: SPD Smith (c), MA Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, B Aparajith, AK Bains, R Bhatia, DL Chahar, RD Chahar, DT Christian, MS Dhoni, AB Dinda, F du Plessis, LH Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, UT Khawaja, IC Pandey, AM Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, BA Stokes, M Tandon, SN Thakur, MK Tiwary, RA Tripathi, JD Unadkat, Washington Sundar, A Zampa

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: G Gambhir (c), TA Boult, DM Bravo, PP Chawla, NM Coulter-Nile, C de Grandhomme, R Dhawan, SS Ghosh, SP Jackson, IR Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, CA Lynn, SP Narine, MK Pandey, YK Pathan, R Powell, AS Rajpoot, R Sanjay Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, RV Uthappa, CR Woakes, SA Yadav, UT Yadav

1915 hrs IST: And we begin the second half of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League with an exciting clash between Rising PUne Supergiant and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are in good touch, and a keenly-contested contest in on the cards

