IPL Live Score, RPS vs DD IPL: Rising Pune Supergiant win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils in Pune

After a win and loss in their first two IPL 2017 matches, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant host Delhi Daredevils in Pune on Tuesday. While Pune were outplayed in their first match, after clinching their thrilling opener, Delhi came close but Rishabh Pant, who hit a brisk fifty, didn’t get enough support from the other end. The teams met twice in the ninth edition of the league and on both occasions Pune ended on the winning side. All eyes will be on Imran Tahir as he prepares to take on his former team. Delhi need to sort their batting act as the order needs an immediate fix. For Pune, it’s the bowling which needs to come good and back the work done by the batters. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the match here.

IPL Live, RPS vs DD Live Score and Updates:

1937 hrs IST: TEAMS:

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tripathi, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Rajat Bhatia, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda

Delhi Daredevils: Aditya Tare, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem

1935 hrs IST: More team news, Manoj Tiwary is out. He lost his father this morning. Steve Smith has a bad stomach, informs Rahane. Corey Anderson is in for Carlos Brathwaite for Delhi.

1930 hrs IST: TOSS! Ajinkya Rahane spins the coin for RPS. Tails is the call and heads it is. RPS opt to bowl first. Smith is unwell and Ajinkya steps in. Zak says they would have bowled first too

1920 hrs IST: Hello and Good Evening for the 9th match of the IPL. Rising Pune Supergiant host Delhi Daredevils with the hosts coming into it having won one and lost one. Meanwhile Delhi lost their only game played so far. One to watch out for is Imran Tahir facing his former side. Delhi let go of Tahir and he’s made a solid start to this IPL for RPS.

