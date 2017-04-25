IPL 2017 Live Score RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bangalore face tough challenge in form of Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2017 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Bangalore look to turn around fortunes against Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2017 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Bangalore look to turn around fortunes against Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are last in the points table. But, it is too early to say that they cannot qualify for the knockout stages. They have four points from seven matches and still have a good chance. And on that road, they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore on Tuesday. Hyderabad, who are currently third in the points table, suffered a loss to Pune in their previous match but the defending champions still look a balanced side. Bangalore were bowled out for the lowest total in IPL history when Mumbai bowled them out for 49. They would like to put that disappointment behind and look at this match as a new start. Catch the IPL 2017 Live Score of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad here

IPL 2017 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates

1900 hrs IST: Welcome to the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 6:56 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd