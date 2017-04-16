Latest News
  • IPL 2017 Live Score, RCB vs RPS: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to end losing streak against Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017 Live Score, RCB vs RPS: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to end losing streak against Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL Live Score, RCB vs RPS: Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Updated: April 16, 2017 7:25 pm
ipl live, ipl 2017 live, ipl live score, ipl 2017 live score, ipl live match, live ipl match, live ipl score, rcb vs rps live, rcb vs rps live score, bangalore vs pune ipl live, live bangalore vs pune ipl, royal challengers bangalore vs rising pune supergiant ipl live, rcb vs rps live ipl, ipl streaming, ipl 2017 streaming, ipl match live, ipl news, cricket news, cricket, indian express IPL 2017 Live Score RCB vs RPS: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to end losing streak against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore once again take the field seeking a win after losing two matches in a row. But it won’t be ease for them as they face Rising Pune Supergiant, who also are looking for a win after three losses. The two teams haven’t played to their potential and not got the favourable results. RCB can he happy that their captain Virat Kohli is back and is in form after his half-century against Mumbai Indians. Pune have to figure out their batting woes and correct them as they have failed to post or chase targets apart from the first game. Catch the IPL Live Score of Royal Challangers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant game here

IPL 2017 Live Score RCB vs RPS: Live IPL Updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

1922 hrs IST: In the bowling department, RCB were excellent in the last game due to Badree’s hat-trick but could not bowl out Mumbai. Also, they had little to defend.

1910 hrs IST: Pune have a big issue to sort as their batsmen haven’t really delivered. RCB have done well in the initial stages but the middle and lower order have failed completely

1900 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match 16 of the Indian Premier League season 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against Rising Pune Supergiant at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
TODAY

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot