IPL 2017 Live Score, RCB vs RPS: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to end losing streak against Rising Pune Supergiant

Royal Challengers Bangalore once again take the field seeking a win after losing two matches in a row. But it won’t be ease for them as they face Rising Pune Supergiant, who also are looking for a win after three losses. The two teams haven’t played to their potential and not got the favourable results. RCB can he happy that their captain Virat Kohli is back and is in form after his half-century against Mumbai Indians. Pune have to figure out their batting woes and correct them as they have failed to post or chase targets apart from the first game. Catch the IPL Live Score of Royal Challangers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant game here

IPL 2017 Live Score RCB vs RPS: Live IPL Updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

1922 hrs IST: In the bowling department, RCB were excellent in the last game due to Badree’s hat-trick but could not bowl out Mumbai. Also, they had little to defend.

1910 hrs IST: Pune have a big issue to sort as their batsmen haven’t really delivered. RCB have done well in the initial stages but the middle and lower order have failed completely

1900 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match 16 of the Indian Premier League season 10. Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against Rising Pune Supergiant at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

